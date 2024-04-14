Erick Rowan Pulled From ECPW Show Over ‘New Contractual Obligations’

Erick Rowan will not appear for East Coast Pro Wrestling after all, as the promotion announced he’s withdrawn due to “new contractual obligations.” The WWE alumnus was scheduled for ECPW’s Coal Town Carnage on April 20th, but the company announced on Facebook that Rowan will not be able to compete due to the new obligations. The announcement said Rowan has pulled out of a number of shows in addition to theirs, though details were not revealed.

ECPW wrote:

We have just received word this evening from Erick Rowan that unfortunately he will not be able to make his scheduled appearance next week at Coal Town Carnage.

Erick stated that new contractual obligations are preventing him from making several dates including ours.

This is the first time in ECPW history that one of our scheduled stars cancelled and it is out of our control.

With that being said, the show will still feature Former WWE Superstar Brian Kendrick, the debut of Vanessa Kraven plus all of the superstars or East Coast Pro Wrestling.

Three title matches, a New Waterford Rumble and much more goes down next Saturday at The New Waterford & District Community Center.

