Erick Rowan Shares Video of The Miz Following Recent Abduction

– It appears The Miz is still in the clutches of the Wyatt Sicks following his recent abduction. Erick Rowan shared a video on social media yesterday, showing footage of a tied up Miz with the word “LIAR” written on his abdomen.

Rowan wrote in the caption, “Narcissist….a person who has an excessive interest in or admiration of themselves: ‘narcissists who think the world revolves around them.'” You can view that clip at the above link.