Erick Stevens vs. Douglas James Added To MLW Zero Hour

Major League Wrestling has announced a match between Douglas James and the debuting Erick Stevens for MLW Zero Hour. The event happens in Dallas this Saturday. Here’s a press release:

Erick Stevens grapples with Douglas James in debut this Saturday in Dallas

Major League Wrestling today announced Erick Stevens vs. Douglas James for MLW: Zero Hour at the NYTEX Sports Centre in the greater Dallas/Ft. Worth area this Saturday January 11. The event will be a MLW FUSION TV taping for beIN SPORTS.

For weeks league matchmakers have tried to secure an opponent for Erick Stevens’ debut with all passing on taking on the ferocious Floridian.

Frustrated by an inability to find an opponent willing to step in the ring with Stevens, MLW CEO Court Bauer shared the story on Twitter over the weekend.

Wasting no time, undefeated kickboxer/MMA fighter turned pro wrestler Douglas James stepped up asking for the match. League officials moved quickly to go to contract on the Zero Hour bout, which is now official.

“Iron Heart” Douglas James enters Saturday’s bout with impressive outings against the likes of National Openweight Champion Alex Hammerstone and Timothy Thatcher, the latter of which was so impressed by James, Thatcher invited him to train at his camp in California.

James now enters the ring this Saturday in Dallas/Ft. Worth looking to make a statement against a determined force of destruction in Erick Stevens.

An intimidating mix of brute force, power and and focused aggression Erick Stevens is one of the most destructive forces in the sport.

Over the course of his career, Stevens has left a trail of wreckage. Stevens has also dominated in bodybuilding, powerlifting, and earned his Brazilian Jiujitsu blue belt.

Will Douglas James deny Erick Stevens triumph in his debut?

Will Stevens set the tone for what many expect could be a vicious tour de force in MLW.

Matches signed:

NO ROPES BARBED WIRE MATCH

Jimmy Havoc vs. Mance Warner

WORLD HEAVYWEIGHT TITLE FIGHT!

Jacob Fatu (c) vs. Brian Pillman Jr.

GRUDGE MATCH!

Ross Von Erich vs. “Filthy” Tom Lawlor

NATIONAL OPENWEIGHT TITLE FIGHT!

Alex Hammerstone (c) vs. Aerostar

NO HOLDS BARRED FIGHT!

Davey Boy Smith Jr. vs. Simon Gotch

MJF vs. Marshall Von Erich

Savio Vega vs. Richard Holliday

TRIPLE THREAT TAG TEAM MATCH

Drago & Puma King vs. Injustice vs. Hijo de LA Park & Taurus (presented by Salina de la Renta)

Gino “El Intocable” Medin vs. Septimo Dragon (w/ Konnan)

Erick Stevens vs. Douglas James

Some of the athletes and talent signed to compete and appear include:

Low Ki • World Middleweight Champion Myron Reed • Grogan • Alicia Atout and more!

More athletes and matches will be announced at MLW.com.

General Public Doors Open: 6:00 p.m. with a bell time of: 7:00 p.m.

MORE ABOUT THE NYTEX SPORTS CENTRE:?

The NYTEX Sports Centre is a 2,400 seat multi-purpose arena in North Richland Hills, Texas. The venue offers modern facilities, parking and easy accessibility. The NYTEX Sports Centre provides the highest quality service makes the venue a premier event destination.

The venue is located at: 8851 Ice House Drive, North Richland Hills, TX 76180

