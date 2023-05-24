wrestling / News
Various News: Erick Redbeard & More In Trailer For Netflix Series, Kofi Kingston Recalls Being in Staples Ads
– Erick Redbeard, Aron Stevens and more appear in the trailer for Netflix’s new season of I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson. Netflix released the trailer for the new season on Wednesday, and you can check it out below. The show returns on May 30th and is described as follows:
From dating show distractions to doggy doors, the third season of the Emmy-winning sketch comedy show hits new heights of exquisitely awkward absurdity.
– Kofi Kingston posted to Twitter noting that some photo shoots he did when he worked at Staples for new products are still being displayed. The New Day member wrote:
“I worked at the @staples headquarters from ‘03-‘06. We did a photo shoot with some products to be posted in stores nationwide. 2023 & they’re still up! A friendly reminder of life’s chapters…
Some coworkers sent this to me…How’d they even recognize me without my hair?!”
I worked at the @staples headquarters from ‘03-‘06. We did a photo shoot with some products to be posted in stores nationwide. 2023 & they’re still up! 😂 A friendly reminder of life’s chapters…
Some coworkers sent this to me…How’d they even recognize me without my hair?! 🤣 pic.twitter.com/ZQ3TeUMnhx
— Kofi Kingston (@TrueKofi) May 23, 2023
More Trending Stories
- Kurt Angle Thinks Luther Reigns Could’ve Been A Big Star In WWE If He Wasn’t Lazy
- D-Von Dudley Initially Thought The ‘Whassup’ Headbutt Was Dumb, Vince McMahon Overruled Him
- Dustin Rhodes Slams Brock Lesnar for Beating Up Cody Rhodes on WWE Raw
- Trish Stratus in Purple Gown, Chelsea Green, Kayla Braxton Top This Week’s WWE Superstar Instagram Photos