Erik Of Viking Raiders Undergoes Fusion Surgery

Erik of the Viking Raiders has undergone C6/C7 neck fusion surgery. The WWE star has been out of action since mid-September after the company announced that he was not medically cleared to compete on the September 18th episode of Raw. Erik posted to Instagram and announced the surgery, which he said was successful.

Erik posted:

“I cannot express the proper gratitude and thankfulness to the amazing Dr Cordover and his incredible staff at @andrews_sports_medicine and St Vincent’s Hospital in Birmingham, AL and to @wwe for always making sure I have the best care possible.

C6 / C7 fusion surgery was successful and recovery begins now.

I’m excited for all the possibilities once my cybernetic upgrades come fully online.”