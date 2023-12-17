Ethan Page Still Wants To Win AEW Tag Titles With Scorpio Sky

During a post-show media scrum for ROH Final Battle (via Fightful), Ethan Page said that winning the AEW tag team titles with Scorpio Sky is still one of his goals. The two, known as Men of the Year, reunited at Final Battle, when Scorpio helped Page during his I Quit match with Tony Nese.

Tony Khan, who was also there, spoke about how the team was formed. He said: “I invited Scorpio Sky and Ethan Page into my office in Daily’s Place. They had never worked together before and I really liked them a lot and I thought they could be a great team and they have been a great team and can be a great team again, I believe. I asked them to come into my office and I asked, ‘Do you guys get along with each other?”

Page added: “Men of the Year was probably one of the highlights of my career in life. I built a relationship with someone that I had no relationship with. [Tony] said, ‘Are you guys friends?’ Both of us, waiting for an opportunity, looked at each other, ‘Yeeaahh.’ Genuinely, instantly, we clicked. ‘Oh, we wanna wear this and this. Imagine if we had this outfit or we did these moves together.’ Literally, we took our entrance themes together, mashed them into one song, it ended up being better combined somehow. The chemistry is great. The friendship is genuine. It’s real. I signed on for this program to do with Cezar Bonini to get in great shape. Scorpio Sky signed on. We’re doing it together. We’re a real team. We’re real friends. He’s one of my best friends. I’m so happy he’s back. I’m happy for him personally that he’s back. I couldn’t be happier that he’s with me and I also feel like the two of us, and the fans might agree too, we have unfinished business and I truly believe we have to win the tag team titles. That was our goal originally. We fell off that path, Sky found success in singles, and I supported him because that’s the friend I am. Now, he’s back, and maybe we can do this together. That’s our goal.“