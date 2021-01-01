wrestling / News
Updated: Ethan Page Is Now A Free Agent, Impact Wrestling Deal Expires
January 1, 2021
UPDATE: Fightful Select reports that Ethan Page had been in talks with Impact Wrestling right up until his contract expired, but they were unable to come to terms. It was also noted that Impact still has footage featuring Page that they have yet to air.
Original: As many have expected, Ethan Page is now a free agent. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that his contract with Impact Wrestling expired yesterday.
Page pulled his merchandise from his official website yesterday. It was speculated that wrestlers usually only do this when they are WWE-bound. It had been previously reported that Page had talks with WWE, as well as AEW and MLW this year.
