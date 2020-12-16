Ethan Page Reported to Have Had Talks With AEW, MLW & WWE

As Ethan Page’s Impact Wrestling contract grows closer to its completion, a new report claims that he’s had talks with AEW, MLW & WWE this year. As previously reported, Page’s contract with Impact expires on December 31st and it is believed that he will be exiting the company. Now, Wresting Inc reports that Page had talks with the three aforementioned companies over the summer.

Impact Wresting was said to be “accommodating” in allowing Page to discuss his future with other promotions. Page has yet to comment publicly about his future outside of teasing a potential departure from Impact. He’s had storyline tension with his North partner Josh Alexander on Impact, which resulted on Alexander losing a match to Brian Myers by DQ on tonight’s episode after Page’s Karate Man character emerged during the match and attacked Myers.