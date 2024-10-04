Ethan Page Would Love to Work With CM Punk Again At Some Point

Ethan Page got a chance to work with CM Punk in NXT over the past couple of weeks, and he would love to do so again. Punk served as the guest referee for Page’s NXT Championship defense against Trick Williams and counted the pinfall for Williams to win the title, then hit Page with the Go 2 Sleep after the match. Page spoke with Sports Illustrated for an interview recorded before this week’s NXT and you can see highlights below (h/t to Fightful):

On squaring off with Punk on the mic: “I look at CM Punk and the first thing I want to do is put a microphone in his hand. I look at Ethan Page, the next thing I want to do is put a microphone in his hand and I just want to see them talk. The fact that I got to do that, I think maybe WWE has the same thought process of, look, we’re gonna let this guy talk, we’re gonna let this guy talk, we’ll see what happens.”

On wanting to work with Punk again: “To me, it’s like these two characters, Ethan Page and CM Punk, I would love to see more and what they’re able to do with each other and accomplish with each other. But, October 1, that’s not really the case, one is a referee and the other is defending their championship in the main event. So, if CM Punk wants to go to Chicago and try to make everything about himself like he usually does, I’ll happily let him because the more eyes watching on October 1 on The CW network, the better off I’ll be. The more eyes on Ethan Page means the more attention that I can steal away from CM Punk trying to get his glory back in his hometown probably for the 30th time now.”