Ethan Page Sends Message To Joe Hendry’s Fans Following WWE NXT

Ethan Page was not pleased following the end of WWE NXT and sent a message to Joe Hendry’s fans after the show. Tuesday night’s episode saw Hendry end the show holding Page’s NXT Championship, which will be on the line between the two at NXT No Mercy with Trick Williams as the guest referee. The WWE Twitter account posted a video of Page angrily addressing the fans as he came through the curtain, as you can see below.

Page said:

“You know what? I’ve got a message, since I know this will put out to the entire world. This is not a message for you, Joe. This is a message for everybody that believes in you. And I found out tonight, everybody does. Oh, every ignorant, ignorant person in that audience wanted to sing at the champion. Not any champion, no. I’m talking to you, the NXT fans, your champion. You want to sing a little silly song to your champion? By all means. By all means. Sing away, be joyous. Have a fantastic time. Because at No Mercy you all have put yourself in the position to have your hearts absolutely broken.

“Oh, please believe in Joe. I want all of you to believe in Joe and continue to doubt All Ego. Because every believer of Joe Hendry will all live vicariously through Joe. Because I know every one of you has had a dream and dropped the ball. And you can all watch Joe do it at No Mercy against your champion, ‘All Ego’ Ethan Page.”