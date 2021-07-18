wrestling / News
Eva Marie Wearing All Pink, Bianca Belair at ESPYS Top Superstar Instagram Photos
July 18, 2021 | Posted by
– WWE.com released this week’s picks for the Top 25 Superstar Instagram photos. This week’s picks include Bianca Belair at the EPSYs, The Viking Raiders’ Erik with his baby boy, Rhea Ripley out on a date with her boyfriend Demetri Jackson, Carmella taking a nap by her dog, Eva Marie wearing pink for Wednesday, a nice selfie from Xia Brookside, Austin Theory sharing a fitness photo and more. You can view some of those photos below.
