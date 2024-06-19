– During a recent interview with Talk Is Jericho, Dark Side of the Ring creator and Who Killed WCW? docuseries producer Evan Husney discussed the new show, which is currently airing on VICE TV. Husney also addressed such major WCW stars, such as Sting, Ric Flair, and Hulk Hogan, not being interviewed for the show. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Evan Husney on the production reaching out to Sting and never hearing back: “Sting, unfortunately, I didn’t hear back from. When we visited [Jericho] at AEW, that was my mission. I don’t think he likes being on camera in these types of interviews. That’s my gut read. I don’t know if that’s true or not. Unfortunately, didn’t hear back from Sting. He would have been amazing.”

On Hulk Hogan opting not to participate: “Hogan would have been amazing. Obviously, he feels like a big absence as well. There were days when I woke up and I felt like we had him and he was going to do it, but ultimately he decided not to.”

On why they didn’t reach out to Ric Flair: “Ric Flair, it was tough, because when you think of WCW, Ric Flair is WCW. For us, it was mapping out the money that we had, wink wink, and when we did our research in terms of guys booked and going into it, Ric wasn’t necessarily a name that had a part of the end days of WCW. He was there, but in trying to maximize the number of people we wanted in the show and people to speak directly about a piece, a part, or some blame…I don’t think of Ric as being synonymous with the death of WCW.”

The finale of Who Killed WCW? will air on Tuesday, June 25 on VICE TV.