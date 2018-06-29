wrestling / News
Even More Names Confirmed at The WWE Tryouts
According to Pwinsider (via wrestlinginc.com), here is the updated list of the participants at this week’s WWE Performance Center tryouts.
* Former Impact Knockouts Champion Chelsea Green (Laurel Van Ness)
* Former Impact Tag Team Champion Robbie E
* Indie wrestler Max Castor
* Indie wrestler La Rosa Negra
* Indie wrestler Rory Gulak, brother to Drew Gulak
* Indie tag team 3.0, Shane Matthews and Scott Parker
* Indie wrestler Blaster McMassive
* Indie wrestler Jake Omen
* Indie wrestler Adam Payne
* Indie wrestler Wardlow
* Indie wrestler Max Castellanos
* Collegiate wrestler Jacob Kasper
* Former NFL player Dorin Dickerson
* Former football player turned YouTube personality Brendan Griffin
* College football player Shaquille Powell
* Former NFL player Terence Barnes