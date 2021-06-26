Ever-Rise Release New Vlog Following WWE Release

– As previously reported, the WWE NXT tag team of Ever-Rise (Chase Parker and Matt Martel) was released yesterday as part of WWE’s latest round of roster cuts. Not to be deterred, Parker and Martel released a new YouTube video today, back again on Saturday, when they normally released Ever-Rise live before the switch earlier this week. As the former Ever-Rise team says, “the show must go on.”

Matt Martel noted in the video, “I don’t know if you guys read the news. The show, cancelled! What are you gonna do? This is what happens. This is what happens. You get in bed with the big-wigs, with the fat-cats. We wanted to go to YouTube. We took all the money, and negotiations went real sour.”

Chase Parker added, “Unfortunately, the hardest part is we lost the producer Anthony. He had to say with the network. Anthony, we’re gonna miss ya! We love ya, Anthony!” Martel then went on, “Some of the best shows of all time, they got cancelled, and then they found a new life on a new network!”

You can check out that new video from Parker and Martel below: