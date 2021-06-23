Evil Uno & Stu Grayson Discuss Young Bucks Sending Them AEW Offer, Whether WWE Had Interest In Them

In a recent interview on Talk Is Jericho, Evil Uno and Stu Grayson discussed The Young Bucks sending them an offer to join AEW, whether they had interest in WWE, and much more. You can read their comments below.

Evil Uno on The Young Bucks helping he and Stu Grayson land with AEW: “They would work for Ring of Honor in Toronto and we’d end up on those shows and we would talk. At the time, I don’t think they knew they were going anywhere but they were really trying to get us into Ring of Honor, and Ring of Honor was kind of holding our contracts over their heads because they were trying to re-sign the Bucks. They didn’t want to sign us unless the Bucks re-signed. We were kind of like a [negotiation tool]. For like eight or nine months, that’s what it was. By the end of it, they wrestled in Toronto again and Nick and Matt had known at that point they were going to do something else and they told us, ‘If you get offered anything, just let us know because we are going to offer you something soon. We can’t tell you what it is, but just know it is coming around.’ Three days later, Ring of Honor offered us a contract for three years. We messaged Nick and Matt and they were like, ‘This is what’s going on, this is what our offer is, you’d have to wait probably five months before you do anything though. Is that OK?’ Of course, I had waited eight years.

Stu Grayson: “All they had to say to us was ‘trust us’ and we were in. We’ve been friends for a long time and we knew they had our best interest in mind. So, when they said trust us, that’s what we did.”

Evil Uno on whether he ever had any interest in joining WWE: “Surprisingly enough, the only tryout offer I got was once I was offered a contract here. I never sought for it either. In my first, I’d say nine years, I just thought it was an impossible feat because I wasn’t ginormous. I’m a little masked guy who’s a video game character, and I’m from Canada. So, in my mind, I was like, that’s not even my goal because I had instilled in my brain as a kid that I’m a kid and I can’t get there.

Grayson: “Funny enough for me, when I started was in 2004 or 2005. What I was watching the most was TNA because that was the golden years of the X-Division with guys like AJ [Styles] and Christopher Daniels, and I looked at them and I was like, ‘Oh, those guys are my size. I could do this. That’s the place for me.’ So, WWE was never even an option for me either. I didn’t really think about it.”

