EVOLVE 10th Anniversary Highlight Videos: Paul Heyman Appears, Adam Cole Confronts Tozawa, More

July 14, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE released some highlight videos from last night’s EVOLVE 10th Anniversary show, which streamed live on WWE Network. You can see the clips below, including Paul Heyman’s surprise appearance, Adam Cole confronting Akira Tozawa before the special and more:

