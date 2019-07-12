EVOLVE News: Dark Match Set For 10th Anniversary Show, WWE Stars Signing Tomorrow

– EVOLVE has announced a dark match for Saturday’s 10th Anniversary Show that will stream live on the WWE Network. The company announced in an email alert that Milk Chocolate, Randy Summers and Brandon Watts will face John Silver and Alex Reynolds before the show begins:

Special Dark Match For Philly Fans!

– WWE stars Johnny Gargano, Tommaso Ciampa, Matt Riddle, Drew Gulak, Akira Tozawa and Adam Cole are set for a signing appearance at 6:30 PM ET before the show.