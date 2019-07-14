Backstage News From EVOLVE 10th Anniversary Show: Triple H’s Role, Heyman Friendly, Dark Match

PWInsider reports the following backstage notes from tonight’s EVOLVE 10th Anniversary show.

– Paul Heyman was said to have been friendly to everyone who approached him backstage at the show and seemed happy to be back in the ECW Arena. He stayed until the show ended.

– Triple H was reportedly in contact with those at the building during the show.

– The show was said to have been run like a usual EVOLVE show, just with more run-throughs.

– Alex Reynolds & John Silver defeated Milk Chocolate, Randy Summers, and Brandon Watts in a dark match before the show went on the air.