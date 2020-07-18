Excalibur Praises Kip Sabian and Penelope Ford Rising to the Occasion in AEW, on Lucha Brothers Finally Returning to TV and Traveling Together Again

– AEW broadcaster Excalibur appeared on The Sports Bubble with Jensen Karp last week, and he praised the work of Kip Sabian and Penelope Ford. Below are some highlights and a clip of Excalibur addressing the topic:

Excalibur on Kip Sabian and Penelope Ford being bright prospects: “I think Kip Sabian. He was one of the names that I mentioned that really kind of stepped up, and he proved that he’s somebody that can be counted on, not just as being there, but also rising to the occasion. I think he’s got a very, very bright future in this business, as well as his fiance, Penelope Ford, who I think she would admit that when AEW started, she was not among one of the best women on our roster in terms of in-ring performance. But over this last few months, she’s grown as a performer not only in her ability, but also in her confidence of herself. And she had and absolutely fantastic match on our July 1 episode. She challenged for the Women’s World title. I think it was a match that, you know, fans were excited for, but you know, they had their reservations. And she, Penelope Ford and Hikaru Shida, absolutely out-kicked their coverage in that regard. And so, I think those two are fantastic.”

Excalibur on the Lucha Brothers: “I think the Lucha Brothers, Rey Fenix and Pentagon Jr., who are two real-life brothers. They were born in Mexico City. Rey Fenix lives in the states, and Pentagon Jr. lives in Mexico. And they have been traveling for perhaps the past six or seven years with each other, every single week. They were constantly in each other’s presence, and then three months when they couldn’t see each other. And so, I know when they came back to TV, and they were able to travel together, and things started to feel kind of like normal again for them, that was really huge. And so, it’s like they’re some of the best in-ring performers that we have, but also just, on a personal level, it makes me feel good that they get to see each other again.”

If using any of the above quotes, please credit The Sports Bubble with Jensen Karp, with a h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.