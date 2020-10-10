wrestling / News
Expo Lucha Virtual Convention Livestream Video Available
October 10, 2020 | Posted by
– Lucha Central has begun the livestream for Expo Lucha. You can check out the livestream for the virtual convention in the player below. The show features appearances from The Lucha Brothers, Mr. Aguila with Amy Dumas, Psychosis, Juventud Guerrera and more.
