Expo Lucha Virtual: For The Love Of Lucha To Stream Free For Fans Tomorrow

Expo Lucha will stream their latest event tomorrow for fans at no cost. The convention announced on Friday that their latest event, For the Love of Lucha, will stream tomorrow via on Expo Lucha’s Facebook Page and Lucha Central’s YouTube channel starting at 10 AM PT.

You can see the full announcement below:

LA PARK vs. Dr. Wagner Jr And “WTH is NFT” Panel Headline 7-Hour Live Stream Featuring Vampiro & Cassandro Interviews, Panels, Contests, Psychosis Autograph Signing & More

While live in-arena events have remained on hold, after the success of this past October’s first Expo Lucha Virtual event, Masked Republic and FanGirl Consulting & Brand Management are bringing fans another packed day of lucha libre experiences.

MATCHES

Never Before Streamed For Free Matches from Masked Republic’s MaskedMania PPV Spectacular:

• LA PARK vs. Dr. Wagner Jr.

• Cassandro el Exotico vs. Matt Cross

• Solar vs. Negro Navarro

• Sabu & Damian 666 & Bestia 666 vs. Homicide & Blk Jeez & Ruckus

Orange Cassidy & Chuck Taylor & Papadon vs. Ophidian Cobra & Amasis & Green Ant

• Ultimo Panda & Latin Dragon vs. Hallowicked & Frightmare

Never Before Streamed Anywhere, Just Recorded Matches From Monterrey, Mexico Based Promotion Lucha Time:

• Hijo de Dos Caras vs. The Mummy

• IWRG Intercontinental Lightweight Championship: Baby Xtreme (c) vs. Prometeo

• Epydemius vs. Toxin vs. Origen vs. Fulgor

• King Rex & Rey Lion & Mr. Puma vs. Alex Black & Kratoz & Dragon King

LIVE AUTOGRAPH SIGNING AT 12 NOON PT/3 PM ET

Psychosis (the original of AAA, ECW, WCW & WWE) will be signing masks and photos to fans who pre-order at LuchaShop.com. Only a limited amount of items will be sold for this 30 minute session, the 1st in Expo Lucha Virtual history!

SPECIAL INTERVEWS

• The Lucha Central Podcast Network series Masks, Mats & Mayhem is joined by legendary luchador, Vampiro, to talk about his meteoric rise to fame in Mexico, the global stardom he achieved in WCW, co-producing Wrestling Society X, being an integral part of Lucha Underground and what’s next in his epic career. (PARENTAL ADVISORY)

• Denise Salcedo (Wrestling Observer/Figure Four, Fightful, WrestleTalk, Collider) gets viewers up close and personal with groundbreaking luchador, “The Liberace of Lucha Libre” Cassandro el Exótico. From being part of a revolution which changed representation in the ring to his life story now being turned into a film starring Gael García Bernal, Cassandro has so many amazing stories to tell!

PANELS

• WTH is NFT? – Masked Republic President & COO Kevin Kleinrock sits down with Blockparty.co’s Franklin Fitch to introduce wrestling fans to the insane new world of digital collectibles. What does this have to do with lucha libre? You’ll have to watch to find out. Also, those who do watch will find out how they can get an NFT of their own absolutely free.

• Boss Fight Studio – With the company’s Legends of Lucha Libre line’s Collectors Series Wave 1 starting to ship, this panel will explore the entire action figure making process and answer the question “Why DOES it take so long for a figure to go from concept to completion?” plus you never know what other updates lead designer on the line, Erik Araña, may have.

• Lucha Libre & Pro Wrestling Merch In Pop Culture – Kleinrock brings two of the most influential people in wrestling merchdom, Hot Topic Senior Buyer Joe Enriquez and Pro Wrestling Tees founder & owner Ryan Barkan, to Expo Lucha to talk about how brands like AEW and Masked Republic’s Legends of Lucha Libre have broken through and into the mainstream in stores like Hot Topic and Box Lunch.

AND MORE

• Ring of Love Dating Game- Watch lucky luchador bachelors compete for a date with our lovely bachelorette as they learn all is fair in love & lucha. (PARENTAL ADVISORY)

• Eat Like A Luchador Cooking Segment- With Legends of Lucha Libre’ & Monica Ochoa’s cookbook (and thensome) in stores June 1, see why it’s currently shooting up the Amazon charts as MLW’s Salina de la Renta and her mom prepare their recipe for Puerto Rican Cornbread in a very fun and humorous segment – which does actually result in cornbread getting made!

EXCLUSIVE MERCHANDISE

Head to ExpoLucha.com now to check out the first ever Expo Lucha capsule collection. Designed by Rockets Are Red, find tees in multiple colors and styles plus a hat, hoodie, baby onesie and more available for 1 week only. Plus – a 48 HOUR ONLY window to pre-order exclusively licensed Micro Brawler figures of Psychosis and Dragon Lee.

CONTEST WINNERS ANNOUNCED

A panel of 5 luchadores will judge these contests with winners receiving cool, custom, collectible prizes

• Cosplay Campeonato! Fans compete for the win by submitting photos of their knock out cosplay costumes.

• Customize It: Fans submit their own custom mask designs for a chance to bring it to life created by a professional luchador mask craftsman.

• Fan-tastic Figure Fight: The best custom figure makers go head-to-head to impress luchadores with their skills and a panel of superstars will crown one the Champion of Custom Figures.

Expo Lucha Virtual will be streaming live on Expo Lucha’s Facebook Page (Facebook.com/luchaexpo) and Lucha Central’s YouTube Channel (YouTube.com/c/luchacentral) on March 20th, from 10:00 AM (PST). For all of the latest updates on Expo Lucha, to register for contests and submit interview questions, visit ExpoLucha.com and follow Expo Lucha on social media (@expolucha on Twitter, @expoluchalive on Instagram, Facebook.com/luchaexpo).