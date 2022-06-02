Extreme Lucha Libre Hypes Return to Philadelphia Next Weekend

Extreme Lucha Libre is back in Philadelphia next weekend with two events, and the promotion issued a press release promoting the shows. The company issued the following release for their June 11th and 12th shows at the 2300 Arena:

EXTREME LUCHA LIBRE INVADES FORMER ECW ARENA WITH TWO HUGE EVENTS

Extreme Lucha Libre Pro Wrestling returns to Philadelphia to wow audiences once more with their colorful masks, fast-paced matches filled with rapid sequences of holds and maneuvers, and their death-defying “high-flying” acrobatics.

The countdown is on as Extreme Lucha Libre live pro wrestling invades the former ECW Arena (now 2300 Arena) in South Philadelphia for two marquee shows, Saturday, June 11th “Under the Influence of Lucha Libre”, and Sunday, June 12th “Legends of Lucha Libre”. Fans can now enter now for daily drawings over the next ten days to win a backstage pass or free tickets to the live events, plus free wrestling video downloads at luchapromo.com

Lucha Libre made its official debut in the United States over twenty-five years ago at the former ECW arena in front of a frenzied Extreme Championship Wrestling live audience. The fans of pro wrestling embraced these heroic, high-flying luchadores with open arms –and never let go. If you missed the first chance to witness it live many years ago, this is your chance now to attend an historic weekend of the most unique pro wrestling live events ever.

Witness Lucha Libre legends PSYCHOSIS, SUPER CRAZY, ULTIMO DRAGON, TINIEBLAS JR & ALUSHE, DAMIEN 666, and PIRATA MORGAN as they lead the lineup with many years of experience, while DRAGON LEE, LAREDO KID, LINCE DORADO, BLACK TAURUS, SUPER ASTRO JR., and AREZ are some of the hottest names making waves in Lucha Libre and pro wrestling today. All are appearing in live action on the weekend of June 11-12, 2020 at the 2300 Arena in South Philadelphia. For the full lineup please visit expolucha.com