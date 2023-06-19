– The Mall of America has announced that F1RST Wrestling will present Saturday Night Nitro for the second year in a row later this September. The event is scheduled for Saturday, September 9 in the Huntington Bank Rotunda. You can see the full press release on the news below:

Mall of America® brings back Saturday Night Nitro for a second year of live professional wrestling

Tickets for Saturday Night Nitro will go on sale this Friday

BLOOMINGTON, MN — June 19, 2023

By popular demand, live professional wrestling will return to Mall of America® on September 9 in the Huntington® Bank Rotunda. Saturday Night Nitro will be hosted by the Minneapolis-based company, F1RST Wrestling for a second year in a row. Fans of all ages will get to experience an action-packed night full of performances by some of the top names in sports entertainment from across the world, including the superstars of F1RST Wrestling. Fans will also have the opportunity to meet their favorite professional wrestlers at Fan Fest on Friday, September 8.

Last September, the Huntington Bank Rotunda was jam-packed with wrestling enthusiasts as Saturday Night Nitro made its iconic debut at Mall of America. The sold-out event marked the first time that professional wrestling was back in the Rotunda in 27 years. In 1995, Mall of America hosted the first-ever episode of WCW Monday Nitro, which featured top names such as Hulk Hogan, Sting, Ric Flair, Big Bubba, and so many more fan-favorite entertainers.

“Last year’s event was epic, truly a dream come true for fans of sports entertainment.” said Chris Grap, Vice President of Experiential at Mall of America. “These fans are the some of the best we’ve ever had in the Rotunda. After witnessing firsthand, the rapturous reception to last year’s event and how quickly it sold-out, we knew we needed to do it again. F1RST Wrestling is the perfect partner, they deliver top-notch family-friendly entertainment and have built an unparalleled amazing and welcoming community. We can’t wait to pack the Mall for another exciting night of action-packed, high-flying entertainment.”

Tickets for this event will go on sale to the public beginning Friday, June 23 at 10 a.m. and are anticipated to sell out. For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit https://www.mallofamerica.com/events/view/31360