wrestling / News
Face-Off & More Set For Next Week’s WWE NXT
March 26, 2024 | Posted by
WWE has announced the lineup for next week’s episode of NXT. The company announced the following on tonight’s show for next Tuesday’s episode, which is the final show before NXT Stand & Deliver:
* NXT Tag Team Championship #1 Contender’s Match: LWO vs. Axiom & Nathan Frazer vs. The O.C.
* Sol Ruca vs. Blair Davenport
* Carmelo Hayes & Trick’s final face-off before NXT Stand & Deliver
* Supernova Sessions with guests Lyra Valkyria & Roxanne Perez
