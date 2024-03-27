wrestling / News

Face-Off & More Set For Next Week’s WWE NXT

March 26, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE NXT 4-2-24 Image Credit: WWE

WWE has announced the lineup for next week’s episode of NXT. The company announced the following on tonight’s show for next Tuesday’s episode, which is the final show before NXT Stand & Deliver:

* NXT Tag Team Championship #1 Contender’s Match: LWO vs. Axiom & Nathan Frazer vs. The O.C.
* Sol Ruca vs. Blair Davenport
* Carmelo Hayes & Trick’s final face-off before NXT Stand & Deliver
* Supernova Sessions with guests Lyra Valkyria & Roxanne Perez

