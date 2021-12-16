wrestling / News

Fallon Henley Appears to Have Signed With WWE

December 16, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– It appears wrestler Tesha Price has now signed with WWE. She’s updated her Twitter account with her new WWE ring name, Fallon Henley, which you can view HERE. Her Twitter handle is listed as @FallonHenleyWWE.

As noted, Henley will be appearing on tomorrow’s edition of 205 Live, teaming with Erica Yan against Valentina Feroz and Yulisa Leon.

She’s previously appeared on AEW Dark against Tay Conti. She began her wrestling career in 2017.

