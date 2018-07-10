WWE News: Fandango Undergoing Surgery Today, Total Bellas Clip, WWE Hypes Ronda Rousey on Shark Week

– Fandango is undergoing surgery today to repair a left labrum tear in his shoulder, and will likely be out for six months…

– WWE posted the following, hyping Ronda Rousey on Shark Week…

Ronda Rousey takes on the ocean’s toughest sharks during Discovery Channel’s Shark Week in “Ronda Rousey Uncaged”: Ronda Rousey might be The Baddest Woman on The Planet, but how would she fare against some of the deep sea’s most terrifying creatures?

The WWE Universe will find out the answer to that question during “Ronda Rousey Uncaged,” a special airing during the all-star first night of Discovery Channel’s Shark Week on Sunday, July 22, at 10/9 C.

In the special, Rousey will set out to test her courage and prove that the mentality that made her an Olympic medalist, UFC Hall of Famer and WWE Superstar will allow her to stare down any opponent, whether on land or at sea. She’ll dive into the ocean, guided by former Navy diver and shark attack survivor Paul de Gelder, who will coach her through three rounds of survival training against the heavyweights of the sea, including the fearsome bull shark. That builds up to a historic main event, where Rousey will attempt to step outside the cage to face one of the sea’s ultimate predators – the mako shark.

How will Rousey fare against an opponent she can’t put in her patented armbar? What will happen when she comes face to face with the predators of the deep? Find out during “Ronda Rousey Uncaged,” during Discovery Channel’s Shark Week, Sunday, July 22, at 10/9 C.

– Here is a Total Bellas bonus clip with Brie Bella confronting Nikki Bella about her phone problem…