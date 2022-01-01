Fashion Designer Shares Look at New Ring Gear for Becky Lynch

– Fashion designer Fionnuala Bourke shared some posts on her Instagram showcasing a new ring outfit she’s working on for Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch. You can see the photo and video clip she shared of the new ring gear below. Bourke stated the following:

“To ring in the new year I’m posting my biggest project I’ve ever taken on. This is for the amazing @beckylynchwwe…and I put so much work (and love) into this piece so please make sure and like and comment I’m going to post lots of behind-the-scenes creating this over the next few days!! I mean just look at those shoulders.” “And here it is in motion- this crazy creature took soo long to make, but im so glad I took the time to properly focus on each detail. I can’t wait to see Becky in it! Not tonight unfortunately but very soon in the future! This week I will begin work on her next piece … slick, dark, and mysterious.”

As she noted in her later post, the ring gear won’t be worn by Becky Lynch tonight for her title defense against Liv Morgan at WWE Day 1, but she will be sporting it in the near future. WWE Day 1 is set for later today in Atlanta, Georgia and will be broadcast live on Peacock in the US and the WWE Network everywhere else.