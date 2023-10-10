Father James Mitchell Says NWA Has Gotten Him over His Disenchantment with Wrestling

In a recent interview with Under The Ring, NWA’s Father James Mitchell shared his perspective on joining the company in 2021 (via Fightful). Mitchell explained his appreciation for the sincerity and independence afforded to talent by the company and noted how much he approved of the talent and staff. You can find a few highlights and listen to the full podcast below.

On being a part of NWA as a wrestler: “I love it. I love it. It’s renewed my love of the wrestling business, which I had kind of lost for a little while, I got disenchanted. It’s a great locker room and a great product. I really think people, if you haven’t given it a shot yet, you should really check out the NWA wrestling product.”

On what sets NWA apart in his mind: “Creatively, it’s been great. One of the things that sets NWA’s product apart from, say the WWE, is that you don’t have scripted promos. You have a lot of freedom to be yourself, Billy does not try to turn you into something you’re not or put words in your mouth that don’t belong there. You can generally tell, no matter how good the performer is, that you had to rehearse three pages of dialogue plus remember what he’s going to do in his match. It’s takes the edge off of both really, so there’s a lot of creative freedom, but Billy does put a lot of emphasis on the promo aspect of it.”

On the people he works alongside at the company: “The roster is great, we’ve got amazing agents back there, we’ve got people like Tom Prichard, Jazz, Madusa… it’s just a great environment and a mixture of new fresh talent with the older guys being able to mentor them as in-ring wrestlers or just as agents, giving their creative input. I have not had a bad day there since I started and my only regret is that I’m not there more often because right now, we’re on a limited taping schedule. Yeah, it’s been nothing but a great time and it’s given me a second life.”