Feast Or Fired Briefcases Revealed On Impact Wrestling

The Feast of Fired briefcases were revealed on this week’s episode of Impact Wrestling. Last week’s show saw Moose, Crazzy Steve, Chris Bey, and Yuya Uemura all win briefcases on the first night of Impact 1000. Tonight’s episode saw the four open their briefcases, which were revealed as follows:

* Moose won an Impact World Championship match

* Chris Bey won an Impact World Tag Team Championship match

* Crazzy Steve won an Impact World Digital Media Championship match

* Yuya Uemura was “fired” and must leave Impact Wrestling

Uemera’s farewell ceremony will take place on next week’s Impact.