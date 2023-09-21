Join 411’s Live Impact Wrestling Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Hey there, IMPACT fans! It’s Thursday and that means it’s time for another episode of IMPACT Wrestling. I’m Himanshu (you can follow me on Twitter @Himanshu_Doi) and you know how this works. Tonight on IMPACT, Gail Kim, Awesome Kong, Trinity, Jordynne Grace and Mickie James face Deonna Purrazzo, Angelina Love, Gisele Shaw, Savannah Evans and Tasha Steelz in a historic main event, Ultimate X returns, the fate of the Feast or Fired case holders will be revealed, Josh Alexander battles Trey Miguel, Eric Young takes on Kenny King and more! So let’s jump right in!

As a reminder, the GoFundMe for Larry’s daughters is still active and if you can make a donation, that would be awesome. Thank you so much to everyone who’s done so thus far.

IMPACT Wrestling

Date: September 21st, 2023

Location: Westchester County Center in White Plains, NY

Commentators: Tom Hannifan, Matt Rehwoldt