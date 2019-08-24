Fenix Suffers Leg Injury at Big Time Wrestling Event

– Lucha Bros member Fenix suffered a leg injury at Friday night’s Big Time Wrestling show in Pawtucket, Rhode Island. The Wrestling Observer reports that the Bros were facing Juventud Guerrera and Teddy Hart at the show when Fenix collapsed to the mat after picking up Guerrera following a superkick. Fenix called for aid and was taken to the back, as the match ended with Juventud pinning Pentagon.

The site notes that the leg was not broken and that Fenix was walking on the leg backstage, albeit weakly. It is hoped that he just suffered a sprain, and Fenix said he thought he could still compete at AEW All Out with Pentagon against the Young Bucks in a ladder match for the AAA Tag Team Championships.

The injury comes after Jon Moxley was forced to pull out of All Out yesterday due to an MRSA staph infection in his elbow.