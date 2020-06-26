Fight Reportedly Broke Out At Most Recent Impact Wrestling Tapings

Fightful Select reports that during the most recent Impact Wrestling taping in Nashville, there was a fight between Michael Elgin and Sami Callihan. The two were setting up a match that also included Ken Shamrock when the altercation occurred. They reportedly disagreed on how the match should start, which then escalated until they fought. Scott D’Amore, who works as Impact’s Co-Executive Vice President, stepped in to break things up.

As previously reported, Elgin has been removed from Impact’s TV programming going forward and is reportedly no longer involved with the company.