UPDATED: Michael Elgin Removed From Impact Wrestling Programming Going Forward, Elgin Releases Statement

UPDATE: Michael Elgin has issued a statement on being removed from Impact Wrestling programming. He wrote on Instagram:

“I appreciate the time and opportunities given to me with Impact. That locker room, the film crew and all the company officials were a pleasure to be associated with. I hope that in time things get sorted. For now I have to look on the bright side, I have more time to spend with my son and reclaim time that has been missed.”

Original: As previously reported, Michael Elgin was one of several wrestlers accused of sexual misconduct, and as a result Impact Wrestling removed him from this week’s episode.

PWInsider reports that Impact has made the decision to remove Elgin from all future Impact programming and he’s not expected to be seen again in the promotion. He has been removed from the roster page of the website and all of his merchandise is no longer available for sale. Elgin was informed of the decision earlier today.

Impact said in a statement: “Impact Wrestling announced that Michael Elgin will not be appearing in any further Impact Wrestling programming.”

This comes after Impact released both Joey Ryan and Dave Crist, who were also accused as part of the #SpeakingOut movement. They had suspended Elgin on June 22 and said he would remain that way until an internal investigation into the allegations was completed. They had been trying to decide how to handle his footage in that time, and decided that he will no longer be part of the show. It should be noted that at this time, he hasn’t been officially released from his contract.

This means that any content featuring Elgin in the build to the main event of Slammiversary will be removed, and Elgin is out of the PPV itself. This reduces the expected lineup to a triple threat match, if it still happens as planned. The match was originally Elgin vs. Eddie Edwards vs. Trey Miguel vs. Ace Austin vs. Tessa Blanchard for the Impact World title. But Elgin and Blanchard are both gone now.

There are no more tapings before the PPV, so Impact is now trying to decide how to handle future AXS episodes, based on what was already taped and new material that can be produced remotely. Slammiversary happens on July 18 in Nashville, TN.