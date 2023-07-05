FIGHTT PRO Enter The FIGHTT Round 4 Results 7.4.23: Rhett Titus Battles Delirious, More

FIGHTT PRO held round for of its Enter The FIGHTT series on Tuesday, and the results are online. You can see the results of the IWTV-airing show below, per Cagematch.net:

* Scout Series: Ryan Mooney def. David Moses

* Moses def. Dominick Denaro

* The Busky Brawlers def. Primal Fear

* Logan Laroux def. World Famous CB by TKO

* Matt Quay def. Devantes

* Trish Adora def. Savannah Evans

* Rhett Titus def. Delirious

* Victor Benjamin def. Erick Stevens by TKO