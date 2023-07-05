wrestling / News
FIGHTT PRO Enter The FIGHTT Round 4 Results 7.4.23: Rhett Titus Battles Delirious, More
July 5, 2023 | Posted by
FIGHTT PRO held round for of its Enter The FIGHTT series on Tuesday, and the results are online. You can see the results of the IWTV-airing show below, per Cagematch.net:
* Scout Series: Ryan Mooney def. David Moses
* Moses def. Dominick Denaro
* The Busky Brawlers def. Primal Fear
* Logan Laroux def. World Famous CB by TKO
* Matt Quay def. Devantes
* Trish Adora def. Savannah Evans
* Rhett Titus def. Delirious
* Victor Benjamin def. Erick Stevens by TKO
