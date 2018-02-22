Filmmaker Claims Roman Reigns’ 2016 Wellness Suspension Was Connected to Steroid Ring

– A filmmaker says that Roman Reigns’ 2016 Wellness Suspension was connected to convicted steroid dealer Richard Rodriguez’s drug ring. Jon Bravo, who has been interviewing Rodriguez for a story about the dealer’s Iron Addicts Gym, posted to Instagram and said that Reigns’s 2016 suspension was in relation to the ring.

Bravo posted to Instagram noting that he was on location to gather evidence that was “a key to the Reins [sic] case,” which was captioned under a picture of a GNC store. Bravo called it “a clue as to what is coming.”

He also posted a second Instagram post in which he specifically states, “It appears that the drug test failed by Reigns in 2016 was directly the result of some of the orders placed with WFN [Rodriguez’s ring] prior to the suspension. The WWE does not disclose the results of its drug testing as it’s a publicly traded company and there are other reasons related to that.” The post promises that a full report is “coming shortly.”

WWE does not typically disclose the cause for talents being suspended under the Wellness Policy, though reports at the time said the suspension was for Adderall. It is worth noting that Brock Lesnar is tagged in the hashtags of the posts, though there is no explanation as to why.

Reigns has denied the allegations, saying he has “never heard of Richard Rodriguez or Wellness Fitness Nutrition.” A previous report from TMZ said that Reigns was not a target in the DEA’s probe into Rodriguez.