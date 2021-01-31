Final Betting Odds For Royal Rumble

The first match of the Royal Rumble is close to happening, and the final betting odds are in. Bet Online has the following odds for the Rumble and there are no truly overwhelming favorites, with the exception of Roman Reigns having a massive -2500 favorite position to beat Kevin Owens.

Elsewhere, Drew McIntyre is moderately favored to beat Goldberg, Seth Rollins is atop the field to win the Men’s Rumble, Bianca Belair is the top odds for the Women’s Rumble, Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler are favorites to win the Women’s Tag Team Titles, and Sasha Banks is strongly favored to retain her title against Carmella;

The odds are:

* WWE Championship Match: Drew McIntyre (-300) vs. Goldberg (+200)

* WWE Universal Championship Last Man Standing Match: Roman Reigns (-2500) vs. Kevin Owens (+750)

* WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship Match: Sasha Banks (-500) vs. Carmella (+300)

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Asuka and Charlotte (+150) vs. Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler (-200)

* Men’s Royal Rumble (Top 5)

Seth Rollins (-125)

Daniel Bryan (+200)

Edge (+350)

Brock Lesnar (+600)

Bray Wyatt (+1000)

* Women’s Royal Rumble (Top 5)

Bianca Belair (+125)

Rhea Ripley (+250)

Alexa Bliss (+400)

Charlotte Flair (+700)

Ronda Rousey (+800)