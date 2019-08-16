wrestling / News
Final Lineup For Northeast Wrestling Prison Break Tonight: Jon Moxley vs. Pentagon Jr., nZo vs. Brian Pillman Jr, More
August 16, 2019 | Posted by
Northeast Wrestling will hold their Prison Break event tonight, which will feature Jon Moxley vs. Pentagon Jr. for the first time ever and the in-ring return of nZo. It will stream at 8 PM ET on the Highspots Wrestling Network.
*Jon Moxley vs. Pentagon Jr. for the first-time ever.
*WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler & Keith Youngblood vs. David Arquette & King Brian.
*NEW Champion Darby Allin vs. Hale Collins – No DQ.
*Rey Fenix vs. JT Dunn.
*LA Park in action.
*N ZO (the former Enzo Amore) vs. Brian Pillman Jr.
*Caz XL (former WWE star Big Cass) vs. Thrill Ride (with Jared Silberkleit)
*Penelope Ford vs. Tasha Steelz.
*Private Party vs. Inzanely Rude vs. Luchasaurus and Jungle Boy.
