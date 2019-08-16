Final Lineup For Northeast Wrestling Prison Break Tonight: Jon Moxley vs. Pentagon Jr., nZo vs. Brian Pillman Jr, More

Northeast Wrestling will hold their Prison Break event tonight, which will feature Jon Moxley vs. Pentagon Jr. for the first time ever and the in-ring return of nZo. It will stream at 8 PM ET on the Highspots Wrestling Network.

*Jon Moxley vs. Pentagon Jr. for the first-time ever.

*WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler & Keith Youngblood vs. David Arquette & King Brian.

*NEW Champion Darby Allin vs. Hale Collins – No DQ.

*Rey Fenix vs. JT Dunn.

*LA Park in action.

*N ZO (the former Enzo Amore) vs. Brian Pillman Jr.

*Caz XL (former WWE star Big Cass) vs. Thrill Ride (with Jared Silberkleit)

*Penelope Ford vs. Tasha Steelz.

*Private Party vs. Inzanely Rude vs. Luchasaurus and Jungle Boy.