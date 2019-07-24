WWE News: Finn Balor to Face Bray Wyatt as The Fiend at Summerslam, Top 10 Smackdown Moments This Week, Full Adam Cole vs. Aleister Black Match Video

– Per WWE.com, Finn Balor will not be just facing any version of Bray Wyatt at Summerslam 2019. Instead, he will be facing Wyatt’s new persona of The Fiend. You can check out WWE’s details on the upcoming match below.

Finn Bálor vs. “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt

Finn Bálor and Bray Wyatt are once again about to battle, but the Superstar Bálor will be facing isn’t quite Bray Wyatt.

Instead of the old-school Eater of Worlds or even the jolly, cardigan-wearing children’s television show host, Bálor will be squaring up against the horrifying, masked alter ego Wyatt calls “The Fiend.” One week after The Fiend seemingly broke loose from the Firefly Fun House and attacked the former Intercontinental Champion, Bálor asked for time to speak out on SmackDown LIVE. Bálor said he has stared fear in the eyes before, and would do so again, as he was challenging “The Fiend” to a match at SummerSlam.

In response, a cheery Wyatt, along with Mercy the Buzzard and Rambling Rabbit, responded from the Firefly Fun House. Clad in a red sweater, the former WWE Champion spoke in a friendly tone and insisted that, while he and his puppet pals are big fans of Finn’s, The Fiend isn’t and accepts his challenge for SummerSlam. As a final word of advice, or perhaps a warning to The Extraordinary Man, Wyatt said that The Fiend is no man, but an abomination, and he remembers.

In three weeks, we’ll see what reward Finn Bálor’s bravery holds, if any, when he goes one-on-one with the abomination in The Fiend’s first match.

