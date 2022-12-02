wrestling / News

Finn Balor Is Impressed With Dominik Mysterio’s Heel Work

December 2, 2022 | Posted by Jack Gregory
Dominik Mysterio WWE Raw Image Credit: WWE

Speaking recently in an interview with BT Sport, Finn Balor lauded Dominick Mysterio’s performance in his heel turn when he joined The Judgment Day (per Wrestling Inc). Balor expressed an admiration for how easily and successfully Mysterio engaged with the role and is optimistic for the wrester’s future. You can read a highlight from Balor and watch the full interview below.

On Mysterio’s embrace of the heel role: “He was thrown this huge curveball where he’s now turning on his dad and playing a completely different character. The way he’s slipped into that character, it’s incredible to watch.”

