– During a recent interview with Shakiel Mahjouri for CBS Sports, WWE Superstar Finn Balor discussed learning about his angle with The Judgment Day a day before it happened, his thoughts on Dominik Mysterio as part of the group, and a lot more. Below are some highlights:

Balor on how the WWE creative process has improved with Triple H in charge: “Certainly the availability to exchange ideas and compromise and come to an agreement on something or just get a face-to-face explanation of what the direction is,” Balor said about what most excites him moving forward. “The way things were set up before, there were many layers of management. Sometimes it was very hard to get a straight answer or, at least, a straight answer in a short time, which is needed for live television. But I feel like now the channels of communication are a lot more direct for everyone. I feel like that has certainly helped people stress less about the direction and focus more on executing the ideas as opposed to the ping-pong back and forth that was between all the different layers of management and creative writers, and writers and writers’ assistants, and writers’ assistants’ assistants’ assistants.”

Finn Balor on learning about his role in The Judgment Day storyline: “The day before. That was an advance notice at that time. I was really smartened up and clued in and I was in the know and, ‘Don’t tell me this has happening tomorrow.’ In WWE, you always have to be ready to adapt. A lot of things change on very short notice. Even when I was told that news about what was going to happen, I wasn’t entirely convinced until I got there. I feel like now things have been a little bit more stable in the last couple of weeks, the last couple of months. Perhaps the storyline arcs are evolving as predicted.”

Balor on Dominik Mysterio exceeding expectations: “He’s a young guy in a cutthroat industry that probably has a lot of people jealous of him, given the fact that his opportunity was maybe rushed due to who his father was. He has adapted and overcome and fitted into that role in the tag team with his father. Just as he’s getting comfortable in that role, he then has to completely change direction and adapt and fit into a new role. I feel like he’s far exceeded anyone’s expectations already, not only as a babyface but as a heel. He’s really touched the heartstrings of people that truly seem to dislike him right now, which is the hardest thing to achieve being a heel character. He’s got a huge future ahead of him. He has an incredible amount of potential and, obviously, his family lineage speaks for itself. I have no doubt that in the future he will step out and exceed his father’s shadow.”

At last weekend’s WWE Extreme Rules event, Finn Balor beat Edge in an I Quit Match, thanks to help from his Judgment Day stablemates.