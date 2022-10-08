– Josh Martinez with Superstar Crossover recently spoke to WWE Superstar Finn Balor discussed how his WWE Universal title run in 2016 was ended abruptly due to his shoulder injury, along with how things are different now that Triple H is heading creative in WWE. Below are some highlights:

Finn Balor on what the plans were on his first Universal title run that ended abruptly due to injury: “I have absolutely no idea what the plans were. I’m very much of the mindset of day by day, and I don’t really think too far in the future. I want to handle business today and worry about tomorrow, tomorrow. That was very much the mindset I had back then too. I was very focused on winning the championship. I’m not really worried on where I was gonna go or where it was gonna unfold, or what the story had been projected. But yeah, I feel like from that incident, I grew, not only as a performer, but also as a human. I learned to overcome and kind of take the goodness out of a bad situation. I feel a lot more grounded since that incident. And it’s been a big learning phase for me.”

On the biggest change since Triple H took over creative in WWE: “Just for me, the availability of Triple H at ringside before the shows to just ping ideas back and forth of, that was something that wasn’t there in the previous couple of years. Obviously, the production meetings would happen separate to where the talent were. You know, I feel like that has been the biggest difference in the last couple of weeks, just that availability of getting clear directions, and being able to ping ideas back and forth have been a more collaboration of ideas.”

Balor will be in action at today’s WWE Extreme Rules 2022 event, taking on Edge in an I Quit Match. The card will be broadcast live at 8:00 pm EST on Peacock in the US and WWE Network everywhere else.

