Finn Balor Wishes WWE Booked The Demon vs. The Fiend

In an interview with Cheap Heat (via Wrestling Inc), Finn Balor spoke about WWE never booking a match between the Demon and Bray Wyatt’s The Fiend during their time together. The two have several matches, including one where the Demon fought Wyatt and The Fiend fought Balor. But their alter egos never crossed paths.

Balor said: “Obviously I had the opportunity to work with him a lot,” Balor told “Cheap Heat.” “As Finn vs. Bray, as The Demon vs. Bray, as Finn vs. The Fiend. The one thing I’m sad that we didn’t ever get to get to was the Fiend vs. Demon match. That was something that we talked about at length and we were kind of hoping that was going to happen eventually, but it’s not to be.“