First AEW on TNT Promo Released

September 8, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW TNT

– TNT has released the first promo for AEW”s debut on the network. You can see the promo below, courtesy of IGN.

AEW will make its debut on October 2nd on TNT, airing opposite NXT on USA Network.

Jeremy Thomas

