AEW News: First Hour of Dynamite Pre-Taped, Tony Khan Appears To Fans Before Show
The first hour of tonight’s AEW Dynamite was pre-taped, according to fans in attendance at the show. It was noted by several fans who attended tonight’s show that the first hour was pre-taped and aired for the fans on the big screen.
Another fan in attendance said that Tony Khan appeared before the broadcast and revealed that the live crowd noise would be used for the first hour and that refunds would be available for those who wanted to leave before the main event.
Correct! https://t.co/ePNqgosd8e pic.twitter.com/dnEa58NVSm
— Jacob Cohen (@MrJacobCohen) May 6, 2021
Tony Khan is out, he says we are the best fans in the world
We are going to be the crowd noise for the entire show even though the first hour is taped
Omega & Nakazawa vs Moxley & Kingston is opening the show
If you want a refund you can get it now
— Jacob Cohen (@MrJacobCohen) May 5, 2021
