AEW News: First Hour of Dynamite Pre-Taped, Tony Khan Appears To Fans Before Show

The first hour of tonight’s AEW Dynamite was pre-taped, according to fans in attendance at the show. It was noted by several fans who attended tonight’s show that the first hour was pre-taped and aired for the fans on the big screen.

Another fan in attendance said that Tony Khan appeared before the broadcast and revealed that the live crowd noise would be used for the first hour and that refunds would be available for those who wanted to leave before the main event.