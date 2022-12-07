wrestling / News
First Names Announced For WrestleCon 2023
December 6, 2022 | Posted by
WrestleCon has announced the first names set to appear at next year’s WrestleMania weekend event. The convention announced on Tuesday7 that Bret Hart, Mick Foley, Sgt. Slaughter, The Tonga Kid, and the Godwinns are set for appear at the convention.
WrestleCon takes place from March 31st to April 2nd in Los Angeles.
