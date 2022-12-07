wrestling / News

First Names Announced For WrestleCon 2023

December 6, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WrestleCon 2023 Los Angeles Image Credit: WrestleCon

WrestleCon has announced the first names set to appear at next year’s WrestleMania weekend event. The convention announced on Tuesday7 that Bret Hart, Mick Foley, Sgt. Slaughter, The Tonga Kid, and the Godwinns are set for appear at the convention.

WrestleCon takes place from March 31st to April 2nd in Los Angeles.

