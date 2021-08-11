First Tag Team Set For Women’s Tag Team Title Tournament at NWA EmPowerrr

The first tag team has been announced for the Women’s Tag Team Title Tournament at NWA EmPowerrr. The NWA has announced that Allysin Kay & Marti Belle, who team as The Hex, will be part of the tournament.

NWA EmPowerrr takes place on August 28th in St. Louis and will air on FITE TV. New NWA Women’s Tag Team Champions will be crowned at the show.