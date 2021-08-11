wrestling / News
First Tag Team Set For Women’s Tag Team Title Tournament at NWA EmPowerrr
August 10, 2021 | Posted by
The first tag team has been announced for the Women’s Tag Team Title Tournament at NWA EmPowerrr. The NWA has announced that Allysin Kay & Marti Belle, who team as The Hex, will be part of the tournament.
NWA EmPowerrr takes place on August 28th in St. Louis and will air on FITE TV. New NWA Women’s Tag Team Champions will be crowned at the show.
IT'S OFFICIAL & WE ARE SO EXCITED!
Per the Post Show! (& approved by @MickieJames) #NWAFam @Sienna & @MartiBelle are Officially entering the #EMPOWERRR Women's Tag Team Tournament!!
SEE YOU IN ST. LOUIS!!
➡️ https://t.co/EwS9rKtwdZ pic.twitter.com/2hLdorMoyI
— NWA (@nwa) August 11, 2021
