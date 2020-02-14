Flamita Injured, Out Indefinitely Following ROH Free Enterprise Match

ROH star Flamita is out indefinitely after suffering an injury at ROH Free Enterprise over the weekend. The company announced via Kevin Eck’s weekly column that Flamita suffered a torn miniscus during his tag match with Bandido against the Briscoes.

The report noted that Flamita will not be able to compete at Bound By Honor or Gateway to Honor, which are scheduled for the last two days of February. PJ Black and Brian Johnson will replace Flamita and Bandido in their scheduled four-way tag match against Dalton Castle and Joe Hendry, Mark Haskins and Tracy Williams, and Righteous at Bound By Honor, while the MexiSquad’s Six-Man Tag Team Title defense at Gateway of Honor has been changed to just Bandio and Rey Horus facing Jay Lethal and Jonathan Gresham.

The column also said that Maric Manic suffered a neck injury from the powerbomb delivered by Bully Ray, but this is believed to be a storyline injury.