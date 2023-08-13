Flammer Takes AAA Reina de Reinas Title From Taya Valkyrie

At tonight’s AAA TripleMania 31 in Mexico City, Flammer triumphed over Taya Valkyrie to become the newest AAA Reina de Reinas Champion (per Fightful). Valkyrie was close to the win earlier in the match, but interference from La Hiedra and Maravilla gave Flammer an opening to take the victory. You can find some highlights from the bout below.

La rivalidad por el Campeonato Reina de Reinas estará qué arde. ¿Logrará retener la campeona o tendremos nueva monarca?#TriplemaniaXXXI pic.twitter.com/Zuh0MPBUZo — Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide (@luchalibreaaa) August 13, 2023

Comienza la disputa por el Campeonato Reina de Reinas AAA. ¿Logrará retener @thetayavalkyrie o tendremos a @LadyFlammer como nueva campeona?#TriplemaniaXXXI. pic.twitter.com/rXKZOxAzqH — Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide (@luchalibreaaa) August 13, 2023