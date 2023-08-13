wrestling / News

Flammer Takes AAA Reina de Reinas Title From Taya Valkyrie

Image Source: AAA Lucha Libre

At tonight’s AAA TripleMania 31 in Mexico City, Flammer triumphed over Taya Valkyrie to become the newest AAA Reina de Reinas Champion (per Fightful). Valkyrie was close to the win earlier in the match, but interference from La Hiedra and Maravilla gave Flammer an opening to take the victory. You can find some highlights from the bout below.

