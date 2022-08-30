Flash Morgan Webster Was Reportedly Still Injured When Released From WWE

NXT UK alumnus Flash Morgan Webster was reportedly still dealing with injury when he was released from WWE according to a new report. Webster announced on August 18th that he had “come to terms” with WWE on his release. According to Fightful Select, he was still dealing with the injury he has been out of action from since last year when he exitred the company.

Morgan’s deal expired earlier this year and he was said to be working on a short-term extension that lasted through the summer, but he had re-signed with the company earlier this year in order to make sure he was taken care of as he recovered.

Webster last competed at the October 2021 NXT UK tapings and while a surgeon cleared Webster just before he released, his physiotherapist hadn’t and he was said to be “nowhere near” being able to return. WWE has previously avoided releasing talent who were injured. The company released several stars after NXT UK went on hiatus, with the door reportedly open for many of them to potentially return when NXT Europe starts up next year.