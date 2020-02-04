Flip Gordon Weighs In on a Bullet Club/Villain Enterprises Alliance, Doesn’t Like Nick Aldis Being in ROH

Flip Gordon spoke with Wrestling Inc for a new interview discussing his upcoming appearance at the Bullet Club’s Beach Party, Supercard of Honor and more. You can see some highlights below:

On attending the Bullet Club’s Beach Party: “I actually have an invitation to this beach party. A while ago my dream was to be in Bullet Club as all my friends were in Bullet Club. So this is kinda cool except for now it’s my own game. Tama’s challenging me to Flip Cup? Really?”

On if he might join the group with a win in the flip cup tournament: “Hopefully if I win … you never know. Money talks. Marty [Scurll] was in Bullet Club one point. Can’t we be friends with them? I don’t know. But I’m also the mercenary and money talks. Regardless, it’s gonna be so much fun. I’m so excited not only for the Bullet Club Beach Party but Supercard itself. I was just announced yesterday that I’m gonna be there for the third year in a row.”

On being excited for Supercard of Honor: “It’s the biggest show we put on each year and it’s a testament to all of the talent that wants to be on this show. Look, KENTA’s coming on for the first time in 10 years! People wanna be on this show and a lot of the ROH talent is gonna have to step up.”

On the relationship between Bullet Club and Villain Enterprise in ROH: “We actually kinda keep our distance. The Bullet Club and Villain Enterprises, we don’t share the same locker room. We’re not walking by and giving each other hugs. We’re respectful and say ‘hi’ and ‘bye’ when we see each other in passing, but we’re not buddy buddy.”

On Nick Aldis doing matches with ROH: “I don’t like it. He came into our house unexpected and uninvited. Me and Marty made a trip down to NWA that didn’t end well for me as I lost to Nick Aldis at Hard Times. Hopefully Marty can rebound for us but it was a cool experience to be there. Being a part of Villain Enterprises has given me a lot of leverage as not only were we able to make a pitstop at NWA, but we were able to make a pitstop at Northeast Wrestling where I picked up a victory over Brian Pillman Jr. Being with Villain Enterprises and being with Marty, the boss, there’s literally no limit for us so it’s gonna be awesome.”